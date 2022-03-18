Will KCR go for early Telangana polls? TRS, Opposition leaders believe so

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: In all likelihood, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) may opt for early Assembly polls this time too.

Though TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao officially denied the possibility, some top leaders of the pink party indicate that they cannot rule out early Assembly elections.

Leaders of the Opposition parties too are predicting the possibility of a snap poll.

According to sources in the TRS, Rao is exploring various options. After victories in Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and other States, the BJP leadership is planning to go in for early polls in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

Assembly polls in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in December this year though the incumbent government’s term runs till February next year.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections are due in November, 2023.

Normally, the Assembly elections for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be conducted simultaneously. There is a speculation that the Gujarat Assembly elections may be advanced to July or September, 2022.

If Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections too are advanced and conducted along with Gujarat elections, then the top BJP leadership will be busy campaigning in those States.

“If Telangana Assembly elections too are held along with those States, the BJP top leaders may not be able to focus on Telangana as they mainly are more keen in retaining power in those States, especially in Gujarat, represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the TRS sources said.

The TRS sources pointed out that since the Congress is very weak in the State, advancing the polls may nip in the bud the grand old party’s plans to emerge as a force in the State.

The TRS sources are also of the view that the Karnataka BJP leadership too may opt for early Assembly polls.

Though, the Karnataka Assembly polls are due in May, 2023, the speculation is that the BJP may go in for early polls in the State.

The TRS leaders suspect that in the wake of Hijab row in Karnataka, the BJP may advance the polls to cash in on the consolidated Hindu votebank.

“If the BJP opts for early polls simultaneously in all these States, it is better for TRS also to opt for early polls along with the BJP-ruled states,” a TRS leader opined.

The TRS chief sprang a surprise on September 6, 2018 by dissolving the State Legislative Assembly, nine months ahead of the end of tenure and kick-started the poll campaign in Husnabad the following day.

The next Assembly polls in Telangana are due in December, 2023 and this time, as per the schedule, the polls for the Assembly and Lok Sabha will be held separately.

However, opting for early Assembly polls this time too, Rao may focus his energies on the national politics before the next Lok Sabha polls, the party sources opined.

Indications aplenty

The new schemes like giving Rs 3 lakh for construction of 2BHK houses to those own land and others are announced in the Budget are considered indication for the possibility of a mid-term poll.

During the Budget session, Rao declared that 80,000 vacancies will be filled up in government sector.

He also announced sops to field assistants of NREGS, workers of mid-day meal scheme, village revenue assistants and contract employees.

These announcement are meant to appease the unhappy sections, ahead of the next polls, pollsters surmise.

Focus on national politics

