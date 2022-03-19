AIG survey finds nearly 47 per cent suffer from lack of sleep 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly 47 per cent reported lack of sleep in a survey conducted by AIG Hospitals. In the survey, over 800 individuals responded and a majority reported some or the other form of disruptions in sleep. “The findings of this survey not only show many suffering from poor sleep but also that there are 11-12 per cent people in our population who are at a high risk of sleep apnea which most recently was seen as a contributing factor in the death of famous singer Bappi Lahiri. The common symptoms are headache after sleeping, tiredness throughout the day, feeling irritated, and losing concentration at work,” said Dr Vishwanath Gella, Director-Pulmonology, AIG Hospitals.

He further said that both men and women were equally susceptible. In fact, women were more likely to be the ones suffering silently. One of the reasons that prompted the hospital to take up such a survey was because a recent report found that 40 per cent of highway accidents in India were due to drivers dozing off.

“Sleep is not a luxury. It is a biological requirement of human life. Not getting enough sleep results in impaired physical and mental health. However, quality of sleep not just the duration, is also important,” added Dr Srinivas Kishore, Director-ENT, AIG Hospitals. Apart from the fatal condition of sleep apnea, there are nearly 38 kinds of sleep disorders. People who suffer from poor sleep must get help at the earliest to prevent deterioration in quality of life.