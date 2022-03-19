Development of State continues with Central funds, claims Bandi

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Responding to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s recent comments against BJP in Karimnagar, the party’s State chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that KTR speaks without knowledge.

Addressing the media persons here on Friday after participating in Holi celebrations, he said that he won’t talk about KTR further. However, he said, TRS should know that goals can’t be achieved with corruption. “People will teach TRS a befitting lesson. Their time will be over soon,” he said.

Attacking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said that KCR is a traitor of Telangana. “When discussion were held about the formation of Telangana in the Parliament, he did not attend the session and instead sat at his quarter in Delhi.” Claiming to have brought funds for National highways and NREGS scheme, he said that Telangana’s development continues with Central government funds.

State BJP chief & MP Bandi Sanjay plays Holi in his constituency, Karimnagar, on Friday

“The development works that were inaugurated by Minister KT Rama Rao in Karimnagar were taken up with funds from Central government. For Karimnagar Smart City works, the Centre has released Rs 196 crore, but TRS government diverted those funds,” he alleged.

Responding to MAUD Minister Rama Rao’s comments challenging Sanjay to contest from Karimnagar Assembly constituency and win against Gangula Kamalakar, he said, the BJP high command would decide where he will contest from. “That decision is not mine,” he said, adding, “Unlike TRS, BJP was not a single-person party.”

Sanjay further said that criticizing Hindu Dharma has turned into a passion for TRS leader. He also spoke against registering non-bailable cases against cow protectors. He said the TRS government is yet to submit detailed project report for Kalehswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).