Jeep mishap: Bodhan MLA says vehicle belongs to his cousin 

HYDERABAD: After a speeding Jeep bearing a sticker ‘MLA Bodhan’ knocked down four persons at Jubilee Hills late on Thursday night, killing a newborn boy and leaving three women injured, MLA Mohammed Shakil Aamir released a video, informing that the vehicle is owned by his cousin Mirza and his cousin’s family members were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

While it is suspected that the driver of the vehicle was in a drunken condition at the time of the incident, police said that they are yet to ascertain that. The fact that the CCTV cameras were not available at the spot made it difficult for the police investigating the case to know how the incident had occurred.

Primary inquiries revealed that there were three people, including the driver, in the vehicle.

However, as the vehicle had tinted glasses, it has become difficult to establish the identity of the driver.

“We are verifying private CCTV cameras in the locality. But nothing concrete has come up so far. However, the vehicle was spotted outside an eatery near Cyber Towers. Special teams are working on the case and it will be detected soon,” a senior police official said. Though it is widely rumoured that the driver was apprehended, the official denied any arrest in the case or picking up anyone for questioning in connection with the case.

The incident occurred at around 8.30 pm on Thursday when the victims were returning home after work and the vehicle was moving towards Road No 1 of Jubilee Hills. Immediately after the incident, when passersby gathered to rescue the injured persons, the driver fled from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. Police are now verifying if he had fled on foot or took help of any other motorists. Police registered a case against the driver.

Meanwhile, Shakil Aamir claimed that he got to know that the child’s mother herself dropped the child on the road, resulting in baby’s death and that he had asked his cousin to compensate the victims for the loss and also urged the police to proceed with their investigation as per the law.

The injured women have been identified as Sarika Chauhan, Kajal Chauhan and Sushma Bhosle, who made a living by selling balloons at a traffic junction in Jubilee Hills. The deceased boy is the son of Kajal Chauhan.

They were initially rushed to a nearby corporate hospital and later shifted to NIMS. It was learnt that after getting treated at NIMS, the women left the hospital, collected the child’s body after a post-mortem examination and left the city. It was learnt that the family of MLA’s cousin had paid some compensation to the victims.

