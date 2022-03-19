STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR-led delegation to woo US investors

This will be a big boost to investments in the State, which is attracting several global companies.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, along with a delegation from the State government, will be leaving for the United States on Saturday to attract global companies for investments in Telangana. This will be a 10-day tour in which the delegation will be meeting CEOs of world-renowned companies, industrialists and entrepreneurs. The delegation will explain to them the benefits of investing in industry-friendly Telangana and the policies of the State.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT, Industries and Commerce said that they will be meeting the representatives of IT, electronic, food processing and life-science companies and ask them to consider the opportunities in Telangana.

In fact, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Apple and Facebook have their presence in Hyderabad. Recently, Microsoft announced that it would be investing Rs 15,000 crore over the next 15 years in Hyderabad to set up its largest Data Center in the country.

