STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Remarks twisted, says Seer; Revanth calls for action

Defending his remarks, he said that there was a need to understand before and after aspects of the video before coming to a conclusion.

Published: 19th March 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Members of a tribal body stage a protest against Chinna Jeeyar Swamy (inset) and burn his effigy at Sundarayya Vigyan Kendram in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami responded to the controversy surrounding his remarks against tribal deities Sammakka-Saralamma, saying he was leaving it to the wisdom of those who were trying to gain political mileage from the issue. Chinna Jeeyar Swami’s remarks on tribal deities Sammakka-Saralamma in one of his old videos has stirred a controversy.

Defending his remarks, he said that there was a need to understand before and after aspects of the video before coming to a conclusion. Calling those spreading the propaganda against him based on 20-year-old video as being ‘blind’ all these years, he said that it is being done by some publicity mongers. 

Meanwhile, joining the clamour against the godman, State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy demanded legal action and his removal as ‘Vaidik advisor’ for Maha Kumbha Samprokshanam that will be held at Yadadri’s Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on March 28.

Taking to Twitter to express his anguish on Friday, Reddy posted a picture of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao making a ‘Sashtanga Pranaam’ to Chinna Jeeyar Swami. In the caption he demanded that the CM take legal action against him for insulting the beliefs of devotees of Sammakka-Saralamma. Revanth added that the devotees represent the courage and culture of Telangana. 

Several tribal organisations have been holding protests in Warangal, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem and other districts over the past few days, demanding an apology from the godman. Huge protests were held in Medaram and other villages of Tadvai mandal in Mulugu district where devotees have demanded that the Swami retract his remarks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami Chinna Jeeyar Swami Sammakka-Saralamma
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp