Remarks twisted, says Seer; Revanth calls for action

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami responded to the controversy surrounding his remarks against tribal deities Sammakka-Saralamma, saying he was leaving it to the wisdom of those who were trying to gain political mileage from the issue. Chinna Jeeyar Swami’s remarks on tribal deities Sammakka-Saralamma in one of his old videos has stirred a controversy.

Defending his remarks, he said that there was a need to understand before and after aspects of the video before coming to a conclusion. Calling those spreading the propaganda against him based on 20-year-old video as being ‘blind’ all these years, he said that it is being done by some publicity mongers.

Meanwhile, joining the clamour against the godman, State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy demanded legal action and his removal as ‘Vaidik advisor’ for Maha Kumbha Samprokshanam that will be held at Yadadri’s Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on March 28.

Taking to Twitter to express his anguish on Friday, Reddy posted a picture of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao making a ‘Sashtanga Pranaam’ to Chinna Jeeyar Swami. In the caption he demanded that the CM take legal action against him for insulting the beliefs of devotees of Sammakka-Saralamma. Revanth added that the devotees represent the courage and culture of Telangana.

Several tribal organisations have been holding protests in Warangal, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem and other districts over the past few days, demanding an apology from the godman. Huge protests were held in Medaram and other villages of Tadvai mandal in Mulugu district where devotees have demanded that the Swami retract his remarks.