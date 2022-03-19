Unemployment emergency in TS needs immediate resolution: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that more than 40 lakh people were facing hardships due to unemployment in Telangana, Congress has demanded that the State government consider the situation as an unemployment emergency. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday, AICC spokesperson D Sravan Kumar has urged him to take steps to resolve the issue of unemployment in the State immediately.

He has asked the CM to set up a high-level task force comprising industrialists, academicians, intellectuals, strategists and policymakers to formulate a strategy with specific tasks, on the lines of efforts that were made by former Chief Minister of erstwhile AP, N Kiran Kumar Reddy. Requesting an all-party meeting on the issue, he has asked the government to fulfill its 2018 election manifesto assurance of giving Rs 3,116 per month as an unemployment honorarium to eligible youth.

He has also urged the State government to establish skill development centres in all mandals in collaboration with the Centre, and to disburse loans to beneficiaries in weaker sections through various corporations.

He also demanded the State government enact a statutory legislation to ensure that 95 per cent of jobs are reserved for locals in the private sector, and sought Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to 70 NREGS field assistants who passed away after their termination few years ago.

He also found fault in the Chief Minister’s announcement in the Assembly for 90,000 jobs. The Biswal Committee had reported that there were 1.91 lakh job vacancies in the government departments, he stated in the letter. “A total of 52,515 employees, have been sacked by TRS-led government,” he noted.