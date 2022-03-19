Wooden treadmill catches KTR’s eye

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Innovation is the buzzword in the present times. The Telangana government is trying to encourage rural innovators by providing them with an opportunity to showcase their products, by linking them with T-Works, the prototyping centre of IT&C Department.

A rural innovator from TS has

crafted a wooden treadmill

which works without electricity

One such innovation drew the attention of IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who was so amazed, that he has directed T-Works to connect with the innovator and help him scale his product innovation. On Thursday, one Arunn Bhagavathula posted a WhatsApp-sourced video of a person making a treadmill that works without electricity.

Intricate design

In the video, the artisan (believed to be from Telangana), could be seen using his skills in carpentry to make a treadmill from intricately-cut components of wood. He then demonstrates the working of the treadmill without the use of any power connection.

Many impressed

While many were impressed by the disruptive design of the treadmill, one said that similar curved treadmills which worked without power, could be seen in multiple gyms in Hyderabad in Kondapur and Gachibowli areas.As the identity of the innovator was not immediately known, the IT and Industries Minister retweeted the video on his Twitter handle, asking T-works officials to connect with the person and help him scale up.

