Eyewitnesses say MLA’s son was in car during mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Contrary to the claim of Bodhan MLA Shakil Aaamir on the presence of his family members in the ‘Thar’ jeep at the time of the tragic accident that led to the death of a toddler, it has been established by the police that the MLA’s son Raheel was indeed seated on the passenger seat. Not only CCTV footage, but several eyewitnesses corroborated this, say police sources. However, the official version is that Raheel is not the prime accused in the case.

Banjara Hills ACP M Sudarshan said that a case was registered under Sections 304 (a) and 337 IPC as soon as the accident was brought to the notice of the police. He said that Afnan Ahmed, the main accused, was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident and this was confirmed by the fingerprints taken from the steering wheel. Raheel was sitting on his left while Mohammed Maaz was in the rear seat of the car. The Thar hit three women -- Kajal Chauhan, Sarika Chauhan and Sushma Bhosle -- who were crossing the road. Kajal let go of the toddler in her arms who died by the time the baby could be brought to the hospital.

The ACP said that four teams were formed to crack the case and they scoured through CCTV footage obtained from over 100 cameras. None of the occupants of the car were drunk, the ACP said. The trio had food at a drive-in near Cyber Towers and then headed towards Road No. 1 via Road No. 45.

As soon as the women were hit, a crowd gathered and the terrified youth dispersed in three different directions. They switched off their mobile phones, making it difficult for the police to track their location.

However, six eyewitnesses identified both Afnan and Maaz, the ACP said. Afnan and Maaz later met at the residence of a common friend and then turned up at the police station to surrender.

Cops track vehicle details

Sources said the vehicle belongs to Mirza, Shakil’s close friend and is registered to a construction company, though it was being used without a registration number