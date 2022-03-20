STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Huge ganja haul from potato van

The accused loaded the 5.6 quintals of ganja in 2 kg packets and concealed them in a DCM van carrying 3 tonne of potatoes.

Published: 20th March 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

ganja

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Operations team (SOT) of Cyberabad’s Shamshabad zone busted an interstate smuggling racket, transporting ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra via Hyderabad and arrested three peddlers. The accused loaded the 5.6 quintals of ganja in 2 kg packets and concealed them in a DCM van carrying 3 tonne of potatoes. A car and other material, all worth Rs 1.30 crore were seized from them on Saturday.  Those arrested have been identified as Saleem Ullah, Shaik Rehan and Shaik Waseem, while the main receiver Naushad and supplier Santosh are absconding, said Stephen Raveendra, Cyberabad Police Commissioner.

5.6 quintals ganja seized

Naushad contacted Santosh and placed an order for ganja. When 5.6 quintals was ready, Naushad contacted a Hyd-based transporter for carrying potatoes from Bhadrachalam.

