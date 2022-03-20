STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karimnagar, Bhuvanagiri districts lead in vaccines for kids

Published: 20th March 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

A vaccine being loaded into a syringe

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Karimnagar district is leading in terms of Covid-19 vaccinations for 12-14-year-old children, with 25% eligible population at 7,748 children having been vaccinated. This is followed by Yadadri Bhuvanagiri where 23% of the eligible population at 5,054 in the age group have already been vaccinated. Overall, the State’s vaccination levels are at 10% as per the latest data from the Health department. 

Trends of low vaccination rates in urban centres appear to be repeating in the case of vaccinations for 12-14-year-old children just like the 15-17 year age group. For instance, Hyderabad has managed to inoculate only 2% of the population with 2,486 inoculated. The total beneficiaries in the district are at 1,14,045. In Medchal, which has a higher target population at 1,15,857 — only 2825 are vaccinated. In Hanamkonda, the figures are at 6% with 1,446 vaccinated out of 34,466 target population.

Only Rangareddy district performs better. Of the 95,620 children, only 10,346 are inoculated adding up to 11% of the target population. Currently, 13 districts have vaccination levels below the State average of 10%. These include Suryapet, Pedapalli, Adilabad, Narayanpet, Warangal, Jagtial, Hanamkonda, Nizamabad, Karamareddy, Vikarabad, Asifabad, Mulugu, Sircilla, Medchal and Hyderabad.

Stagnating targets

Meanwhile, vaccinations for children in the age group 15-17 has stagnated at 63% in terms of two doses. For the first dose, only 87% have received the vaccine in the State.

Comments

