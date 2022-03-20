STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR fooling youth on jobs, says BJP

The leader said there was a possibility of youth being used for election campaigning by TRS MLAs. 

BJP national executive member N Indrasena Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former BJP State president N Indrasena Reddy cautioned unemployed youth to be wary of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s attempts to fool them once again in the name of filling job vacancies. The leader said there was a possibility of youth being used for election campaigning by TRS MLAs. 

Addressing media persons at the BJP party office in Nampally on Saturday, Reddy questioned why Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar had said that the job vacancies once identified, would be sent to the finance department for approval. 

“This implies that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement about jobs on the floor of the Assembly has no sanctity. 

Do the CS’ remarks mean that KCR made the announcement without the Cabinet or finance department’s approval,” he asked. 

The BJP leader pointed out that there was no need for the finance department’s approval for previously sanctioned posts.

‘Similar promise made by CM in October, 2021’

Indrasena Reddy said that the CM had made a similar statement on October 6, 2021 about filling 80,000 posts within two months, but in vain. He also questioned what was stopping the State government from filling the posts in State-run universities for which GO No. 1061 was also issued. 

He questioned the commitment of the State government in offering quality education to youth and asked why there were only 10 study circles across Telangana, that too in erstwhile district headquarters. 

Observing that the State was only trying to keep the unemployed in its clutches by luring them in the name of free coaching, the leader sought a schedule for recruitment in all departments.

