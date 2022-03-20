KTR leaves for US to woo investors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a view to attract investments in IT, electronics, food processing and pharma sectors from the US, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, along with his delegation from the IT and Industries departments, left for the US on Saturday morning from the RGIA in Hyderabad.

The visiting delegation is expected to tour Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, Boston and New York for over a week. The Minister has a packed agenda in this week-long trip and will be meeting top management executives of several renowned companies in the US. He will be explaining to them the progressive policies of the State and the benefits of investing in Telangana.

“On my way to the United States for a work trip after 5 years, Lots of exciting meetings lined up in the west coast and east coast over the course of next week. Looking forward to some hectic activity and travel,” he tweeted in the wee hours of Saturday, before boarding the flight.

He was accompanied by IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Director of Electronics Sujai Karampuri, Director of Life Sciences Shakti Nagappan, Director of Food Processing Akhil Gawar, Director of Promotions Vijay Rangineni, Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy during his tour.