NMDC, first to produce 40MT iron ore in nation

NMDC has adopted cutting-edge technology and built a transformational digital infrastructure to reach the goal even after Covid pandemic slowed down businesses everywhere.

Iron Ore

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), which started its production with 4 million tonnes a year, six decades ago, has now become the first company in the country to produce over 40 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore in a year. 

NMDC Chairman and Managing Director, Sumit Deb, congratulated the whole team for their efforts. While appreciating the team he said, “Despite all odds, NMDC has recorded ground-breaking achievement and become the first iron ore mining company in India with a production of 40 MT. This achievement shows that NMDC has a capacity to reach 100 MT by 2030. I am confident that the NMDC will cross many more milestones and fulfil the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.” The CMD added that growing from strength to strength, the company has achieved the milestone with the help of a dedicated workforce. 

The Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) also plans to utilise their expertise in moving towards becoming a multi-mineral mining organisation, by adding coal, diamond, gold and other strategic minerals of national interest to their portfolio.

