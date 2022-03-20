STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On a mission to bring investments in Telangana, KTR gets warm welcome in US

After arriving in Los Angeles from Hyderabad, KTR was welcomed by TRS party workers, leaders and many NRIs from Telugu states.  

Published: 20th March 2022 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

On this occasion, KTR spoke on the development of Telangana. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao who is touring United States with the aim of bringing huge investments to the state of Telangana received a warm welcome on Sunday.  

On this occasion, KTR spoke on the development of Telangana and the programs and initiatives taken up in the State. 

He urged the NRIs to participate in the event in large numbers.  The children from the Telangana region working in America were asked to act as ambassadors on behalf of the Telangana government.

