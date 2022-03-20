Restrict AP’s use of KC canal, TS tells KRMB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Irrigation officials in a letter, on Saturday, requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to restrain Andhra Pradesh from drawing water to KC canal from various outlets including Muchumarri.

“Take immediate action so as to restrict use of KC canal and not utilise more than 31.9 tmcft, maintain proper data and thereby enable Telangana to utilise its rightful share from Tungabhadra and Krishna rivers,” Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar said in the letter.

“Whenever AP swaps a part of river assistance from KC canal to TBPRBHLC/LLC, the share of KC canal has to be reduced accordingly. It is to be noted hat during this water year, AP sapped four tmcft of KC canal river assistance to TBP canals. KC canal is entitled to utilise limited water from Tungabhadra and Tungabhadra river should contribute substantial flows to Krishna, as per the KWDT-1 award and it cannot utilise water from Krishna river, said the ENC.

“At present, AP is supplying water to KC canal from other sources namely Pothireddypadu head regulator, HNSS LIS Malyala and HNSS LS, and KC canal lift irrigation scheme at Muchumarri. These supplies are against the spirit of KWDT-1 Award,” the ENC said in the letter.

Guru Raghavendra lift irrigation scheme consisting of 12 pump houses on Tungabhadra right bank spanning from RDS anicut to Sunkesula barrage is also drawing 5.373 tmcft apart from other lifts which are all unauthorised constructions and need to be immediately stopped, the ENC said.