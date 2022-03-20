Revanth calls out KCR on paddy procurement

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Stating that whoever purchases paddy cultivated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should also buy paddy irrigated by farmers across the State, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that if this was not done, the TRS supremo should be hanged in the middle of Gajwel town.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy holds

a stack of paddy as he participates in

a padayatra in Kallakal of Gajwel

Assembly segment along with the

party leader Meenakshi Natarajan

Revanth attended a padayatra from Medchal to Kallakal in Gajwel constituency that has been undertaken by former MP Meenakshi Natarajan’s Sarvodaya. Addressing the participants, the TPCC said that the Chief Minister had asked farmers not to irrigate paddy but himself opted for paddy in 150 acres at his farm. The Congress MP said that whoever buys the paddy cultivated by the Chief Minister should also buy the crop grown by the poor farmers.

He warned that the Congress will fight till justice is done to poor farmers. Revanth alleged that the Chief Minister dug a canal directly from the Konda Pochamma reservoir in Gajwel constituency to his farm. He also alleged that the Chief Minister got the reservoir redesigned to save from submergence the land belonging to his relative and owner of Kaveri seeds.

“Lands belonging to poor farmers were submerged due to the project while the Chief Minister’s relative saved his property with the redesigning. The TRS government is snatching the lands of poor farmers in the constituency under the pretext of Regional Ring Road. While the market price of the land here is between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore per acre, the government will pay only Rs 10 lakh per acre to the farmers,” Revanth charged.

He said that if indeed the TRS supremo has any affection for farmers, he should take Rs 10 lakh per acre and give all the 500 acres of land he owns to landless farmers. “The TRS has been causing many hardships to farmers in the name of Dharani,” the TPCC chief alleged. He appealed to party workers to join Natarajan’s padayatra saying that though she was not born in Telangana, she had taken up the padayatra for its people.