STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Revanth calls out KCR on paddy procurement

The Congress MP said that whoever buys the paddy cultivated by the Chief Minister should also buy the crop grown by the poor farmers. 

Published: 20th March 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Stating that whoever purchases paddy cultivated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should also buy paddy irrigated by farmers across the State, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that if this was not done, the TRS supremo should be hanged in the middle of Gajwel town. 

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy holds
a stack of paddy as he participates in
a padayatra in Kallakal of Gajwel
Assembly segment along with the
party leader Meenakshi Natarajan

Revanth attended a padayatra from Medchal to Kallakal in Gajwel constituency that has been undertaken by former MP Meenakshi Natarajan’s Sarvodaya. Addressing the participants, the TPCC said that the Chief Minister had asked farmers not to irrigate paddy but himself opted for paddy in 150 acres at his farm. The Congress MP said that whoever buys the paddy cultivated by the Chief Minister should also buy the crop grown by the poor farmers. 

He warned that the Congress will fight till justice is done to poor farmers. Revanth alleged that the Chief Minister dug a canal directly from the Konda Pochamma reservoir in Gajwel constituency to his farm. He also alleged that the Chief Minister got the reservoir redesigned to save from submergence the land belonging to his relative and owner of Kaveri seeds. 

“Lands belonging to poor farmers were submerged due to the project while the Chief Minister’s relative saved his property with the redesigning. The TRS government is snatching the lands of poor farmers in the constituency under the pretext of Regional Ring Road. While the market price of the land here is between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore per acre, the government will pay only Rs 10 lakh per acre to the farmers,” Revanth charged. 

He said that if indeed the TRS supremo has any affection for farmers, he should take Rs 10 lakh per acre and give all the 500 acres of land he owns to landless farmers. “The TRS has been causing many hardships to farmers in the name of Dharani,” the TPCC chief alleged. He appealed to party workers to join Natarajan’s padayatra saying that though she was not born in Telangana, she had taken up the padayatra for its people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR K Chandrasekhar Rao A Revanth Reddy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp