State home wall razing: HC tells Somesh to file a detailed affidavit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Satisha Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, on Saturday directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to file a detailed affidavit in the PIL filed by Balala Hakkula Sangham (BHS) questioning the high-handedness approach of the GHMC in trying to demolish the compound wall of a State home.

Upon the directions of the HC, the GHMC filed its counter saying that laying a road across the State home is essential as it connects several other colonies in the locality. The bench went through the counter of the State Women and Child Welfare (WCD) Department which raised similar points as the petitioner saying it was apprehensive about the move. Though the petitioner, former BHS chief Achyuta Rao died of Covid last year, the hearing is continuing as it represents the cause of vulnerable sections in particular.

Senior Counsel for the petitioner C Damodar Reddy informed the court that the road next to the home would endanger the lives of the children and older people. The new building is close to Madhura Nagar Metro Station. That side does not have a compound wall, Damodar said, adding that if the three adjoining walls were also done away with, the children who are housed here will not be able to move out at all.

Adjourned to July 19

After pursuing the affidavits filed by the GHMC and WCD Dept, the bench stated that the govt and GHMC are taking conflicting stands and directed the CS to file an affidavit on the aspect and adjourned the matter to July 19.