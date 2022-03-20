STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sudden showers bring respite from heat in Hyderabad 

The eastern and southern part of Hyderabad witnessed light to moderate rains with thunderstorms and lightning.

Published: 20th March 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Citizens living in different parts of the city, mainly in the eastern and southern parts got a respite from the scorching heat on Saturday evening following sudden rains. The eastern and southern part of Hyderabad witnessed light to moderate rains with thunderstorms and lightning.

Rains occurred in Uppal, Ramanthapur, Habsiguda, Nagole, Nacharam, Nagole, Chandrayangutta, Barkas, Kanchanbagh, Dilsukhnagar, Madannapet, Saroornagar, Saidabad, Amberpet, Malakpet, L B Nagar, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Tarnaka, Osmania University, Habsiguda, Vidyanagar, Kothapet, Moosarambagh, Bahadurpura, Falaknuma, Chaitanyapuri, Champapet, Dundigal, Surararam, Dulapally. 

Maruthi Mahila Sabha Centre, Saroornagar recorded 35.5 mm rainfall followed by LB Nagar (27.8 mm), Nagole (26 mm), Alakapuri in Saroornagar (25), Hayathnagar (12.5 mm), Mailardevpally (7.5 mm), Malakpet (8.5 mm), Bandlaguda (6.8 mm) etc.

Not just Hyderabad, but also in many parts of neighbouring districts, temperatures came down bringing respite from the heat wave. The weather forecast for up to March 22 is dry. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 35 to 37°C , while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 19°C to 22°C.

Teams on alert

GHMC DRF teams put on alert to attend to water logging issues and clear traffic jams

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rain Hyderabad Rain
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp