Sudden showers bring respite from heat in Hyderabad 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Citizens living in different parts of the city, mainly in the eastern and southern parts got a respite from the scorching heat on Saturday evening following sudden rains. The eastern and southern part of Hyderabad witnessed light to moderate rains with thunderstorms and lightning.

Rains occurred in Uppal, Ramanthapur, Habsiguda, Nagole, Nacharam, Nagole, Chandrayangutta, Barkas, Kanchanbagh, Dilsukhnagar, Madannapet, Saroornagar, Saidabad, Amberpet, Malakpet, L B Nagar, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Tarnaka, Osmania University, Habsiguda, Vidyanagar, Kothapet, Moosarambagh, Bahadurpura, Falaknuma, Chaitanyapuri, Champapet, Dundigal, Surararam, Dulapally.

Maruthi Mahila Sabha Centre, Saroornagar recorded 35.5 mm rainfall followed by LB Nagar (27.8 mm), Nagole (26 mm), Alakapuri in Saroornagar (25), Hayathnagar (12.5 mm), Mailardevpally (7.5 mm), Malakpet (8.5 mm), Bandlaguda (6.8 mm) etc.

Not just Hyderabad, but also in many parts of neighbouring districts, temperatures came down bringing respite from the heat wave. The weather forecast for up to March 22 is dry. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 35 to 37°C , while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 19°C to 22°C.

Teams on alert

GHMC DRF teams put on alert to attend to water logging issues and clear traffic jams