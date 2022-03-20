STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Taking on the threat of plastic, the jute way

Authorities across the world are taking steps to curb the manufacture, sale and usage of plastic.

Published: 20th March 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

The State Government had indented 1.65 lakh bales (500 sacks in one bale) of jute bags to the Jute Commission of India up to April and had deposited full cost.

Image for representational purpose only.

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: While many 22-year-old engineering graduates dream of a job in the West or a cushy job at a leading multinational corporation, it wasn’t something that interested Bhukya Yashwanth Naik. A resident of Mahabubabad, Yashwanth decided to address the threat of plastic with his venture. 

Mahabubabad resident Bhukya
Yashwanth Naik has started a jute
and cloth bag manufacturing unit
to counter the plastic bag menace

Authorities across the world are taking steps to curb the manufacture, sale and usage of plastic. Apart from the environmental factor, studies also reveal that the use of plastics may cause cancers, impair immunity and disrupt the endocrine system, among other things. Considering all this and after a market survey, Yashwanth started his jute and cloth bag manufacturing unit, RLS Industry, after finishing his BTech programme in 2021. 

Several experts have listed the benefits of jute over plastic. Even the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recommends the use of natural textile fibres such as jute to curb plastic usage. Jute bags are also known to be able to withstand heavy wear and tear. 

Speaking to Express, Yashwanth mentions his father’s support and encouragement proved crucial in the beginning. Yashwanth told his father he didn’t want to work a monotonous 9-to-5 job under a boss, but wanted to set up his own venture.

It is pertinent to mention that IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, at the convocation ceremony of Nizam College, had also urged students to be job creators and not jobseekers . For setting up the unit, he took out a loan by mortgaging their house. Since then, RLS Industry has reported great growth. He says the unit generates revenue of Rs 10 lakh each month with a profit of 10 per cent.

Subsequently, he also received a Rs 10 lakh loan under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). This loan amount is being used for the expansion of business and purchasing machinery, he says. Though numerous 22-year-olds only speak of ‘social equality’ and ‘representation of women’, Yashwanth has employed 15 women, who work from home, out of a total of 35 staffers. 

“Since the establishment of the RLS Industry, local businesspersons are approaching us and giving orders for jute and cloth bags,” says a beaming Yashwanth.

Benefits of jute

Several experts across the globe have listed the benefits of jute over plastic. Even the latest report by the IPCC recommends the use of natural textile fibres such as jute to curb plastic usage. Jute bags are also known to be able to withstand heavy wear and tear, making it the more reliable than plastic bags. Authorities across the world are taking steps to curb the manufacture, sale and usage of plastic

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp