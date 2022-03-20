Taking on the threat of plastic, the jute way

U Mahesh By

MAHABUBABAD: While many 22-year-old engineering graduates dream of a job in the West or a cushy job at a leading multinational corporation, it wasn’t something that interested Bhukya Yashwanth Naik. A resident of Mahabubabad, Yashwanth decided to address the threat of plastic with his venture.

Authorities across the world are taking steps to curb the manufacture, sale and usage of plastic. Apart from the environmental factor, studies also reveal that the use of plastics may cause cancers, impair immunity and disrupt the endocrine system, among other things. Considering all this and after a market survey, Yashwanth started his jute and cloth bag manufacturing unit, RLS Industry, after finishing his BTech programme in 2021.

Several experts have listed the benefits of jute over plastic. Even the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recommends the use of natural textile fibres such as jute to curb plastic usage. Jute bags are also known to be able to withstand heavy wear and tear.

Speaking to Express, Yashwanth mentions his father’s support and encouragement proved crucial in the beginning. Yashwanth told his father he didn’t want to work a monotonous 9-to-5 job under a boss, but wanted to set up his own venture.

It is pertinent to mention that IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, at the convocation ceremony of Nizam College, had also urged students to be job creators and not jobseekers . For setting up the unit, he took out a loan by mortgaging their house. Since then, RLS Industry has reported great growth. He says the unit generates revenue of Rs 10 lakh each month with a profit of 10 per cent.

Subsequently, he also received a Rs 10 lakh loan under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). This loan amount is being used for the expansion of business and purchasing machinery, he says. Though numerous 22-year-olds only speak of ‘social equality’ and ‘representation of women’, Yashwanth has employed 15 women, who work from home, out of a total of 35 staffers.

“Since the establishment of the RLS Industry, local businesspersons are approaching us and giving orders for jute and cloth bags,” says a beaming Yashwanth.

