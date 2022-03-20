TS nod for hike in RRR ticket rates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government permitted theatres in the State to increase the ticket rates for RRR movie and also allowed screening of five shows. It allowed a maximum increase of Rs 100 in ticket rates.

“The government permitted an increase of Rs 50 for three days from March 25 to 27 and Rs 30 from March 28 to April 3, for the category of Air-conditioned/Air-cooled. Permitted to increase Rs 100 per ticket for three days from March 25 to 27 and Rs 50 from March 28 to April 3 for single theatres, special IMAX/Large Screens (75ft) and above/single theatre — multiplexes/recliners. For the remaining categories i.e non-AC, there is no change in admission rates,” the GO said.

The government also permitted screening of five shows for the movie Roudram Ranam Rudiram (RRR) between 7 am to 1 am for 10 days from March 25 to April 3.