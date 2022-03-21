STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four key link roads to be opened for traffic soon in Hyderabad

Published: 21st March 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

The CGWB-Peerzadiguda link road will be inaugurated later this month | Vinay Madapu

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four new corridors where link roads have been developed with an objective to improve connectivity and ensure hassle-free commute for motorists will be opened for traffic later this month.

These link roads are part of the State government’s plan to resolve city’s traffic problems in a cost effective manner. The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) has already completed all the works on these four link/slip roads, which will soon be officially inaugurated by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.

The 4.74-km link corridor between Central Ground Water Board and Peerzadiguda Road has developed at a cost of Rs 35.64 crore. The one-km stretch from Old Bombay Highway to Khajaguda Road via Malkam Cheruvu and Chitrapuri Colony has created at a cost of Rs 14.85 crore. 

The 1.70-km corridor between Khajaguda Lake and Outer Ring Road parallel to Maulana Azad National Urdu University compound wall and the 1.4-km vehicle underpass on corridor No 23 between Old Bombay Highway (Leather Park) to Road No 45 were developed at a cost of Rs 40.09 crore and Rs 20.22 crore respectively.

Over a dozen link roads have already been opened providing relief to commuters. These roads were constructed at a relatively low budget by forming alternative distributors or parallel routes in serving the needs of commuters in Hyderabad.

Speaking to Express, GHMC Engineer-in-Chief Mohammed Ziauddin said that the State government has decided to develop model corridors in a bid to improve the transport systems in Hyderabad. “These link roads will help ease traffic congestion on the major corridors by acting as alternative distributors or parallel routes. The link corridors will also help in enhancing the commercial establishments and value of properties, reduction of carbon levels and travel time on main roads,” he said.

As Hyderabad’s population is estimated to go up to 8.9 million by 2024, the State government has decided to develop link/slip roads under its Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP).

