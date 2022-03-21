IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao urges NRIs to act as State’s ambassadors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who is touring the United States with the aim of bringing huge investments to Telangana, received a warm welcome on Sunday.

Rama Rao was received by TRS party workers and many NRIs from Telugu states in Los Angeles. He spoke to them regarding the various initiatives taken up by the government, such as Mana Ooru Mana Badi, for the welfare of the State.

He asked the NRIs and the children from the Telangana region working in America to act as ambassadors on behalf of the Telangana government. The Telangana delegation led by Rama Rao will also be visiting San Diego, San Jose, Boston and New York.

The Minister is also scheduled to meet the top executives of several renowned companies in the US and talk to them regarding the progressive policies of the State and the benefits of investing in industry-friendly Telangana.