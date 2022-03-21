STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao urges NRIs to act as State’s ambassadors

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who is touring the United States with the aim of bringing huge investments to Telangana, received a warm welcome on Sunday.

Published: 21st March 2022 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister K T Rama Rao is all smiles as he is welcomed by a young girl at Los Angeles airport on Sunday.

IT Minister K T Rama Rao is all smiles as he is welcomed by a young girl at Los Angeles airport on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who is touring the United States with the aim of bringing huge investments to Telangana, received a warm welcome on Sunday.

Rama Rao was received by TRS party workers and many NRIs from Telugu states in Los Angeles. He spoke to them regarding the various initiatives taken up by the government, such as Mana Ooru Mana Badi, for the welfare of the State.

He asked the NRIs and the children from the Telangana region working in America to act as ambassadors on behalf of the Telangana government. The Telangana delegation led by Rama Rao will also be visiting San Diego, San Jose, Boston and New York.

The Minister is also scheduled to meet the top executives of several renowned companies in the US and talk to them regarding the progressive policies of the State and the benefits of investing in industry-friendly Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KTR NRI Investment Welfare State Initiatives
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp