STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Lack of upkeep by Telangana police affects CCTV functioning

The enthusiasm often displayed by Telangana police while advocating the need for CCTVs and promoting their installation seems to fade once they go live. 

Published: 21st March 2022 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

CCTV Camera (Representational Image | EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The enthusiasm often displayed by Telangana police while advocating the need for CCTVs and promoting their installation seems to fade once they go live. 

Recently, a woman was molested at KBR Park by a stranger, and similar incidents have also been reported in the past. Courtesy, poor or no maintenance of the cameras. Despite being touted as the city with the most cameras, the prevalence of such crimes makes the public lose trust in such systems.

The maintenance of these cameras has turned out to be a herculean task. With no regular mechanism in place, their functioning has also been affected. Several other factors such as heavy winds, electricity fluctuation, felling of trees, crowding of cables also add to woes. 

A senior police official informed that government cameras are maintained on a regular basis, but sometimes, some CCTVs stop working due to various factors such as weather and several other conditions. The concern is with other categories, where communities and individuals, don’t bother about the functioning of cameras.

“Having regular meetings with these bodies, conducting checks at regular intervals on CCTV functioning, though again a burden to the police and also encouraging them to maintain them, can minimise these lapses,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCTV Installation Police Crime Public Trust
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp