Lack of upkeep by Telangana police affects CCTV functioning

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The enthusiasm often displayed by Telangana police while advocating the need for CCTVs and promoting their installation seems to fade once they go live.

Recently, a woman was molested at KBR Park by a stranger, and similar incidents have also been reported in the past. Courtesy, poor or no maintenance of the cameras. Despite being touted as the city with the most cameras, the prevalence of such crimes makes the public lose trust in such systems.

The maintenance of these cameras has turned out to be a herculean task. With no regular mechanism in place, their functioning has also been affected. Several other factors such as heavy winds, electricity fluctuation, felling of trees, crowding of cables also add to woes.

A senior police official informed that government cameras are maintained on a regular basis, but sometimes, some CCTVs stop working due to various factors such as weather and several other conditions. The concern is with other categories, where communities and individuals, don’t bother about the functioning of cameras.

“Having regular meetings with these bodies, conducting checks at regular intervals on CCTV functioning, though again a burden to the police and also encouraging them to maintain them, can minimise these lapses,” he said.