'Stop drama, buy paddy': TPCC President Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy once again hit out at the Central and State governments on the issue of paddy procurement saying the grand old party would do all it takes to protect the interests of farmers. “If the TRS government fails to purchase paddy grown by our State farmers, we will bury Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao politically,” he thundered.

“We will create a tsunami-like surge and attack the CM’s farmhouse. We will form troops with farmers and will continue the agitation till the government purchases the paddy from farmers,’’ Revanth said, making his stance loud and clear.

As part of the Mana Ooru-Mana Poru programme, the TPCC chief addressed a public meeting in Yellareddy on Sunday evening. Congress cadre and farmers attended the meet in large numbers.

Revanth opined that by blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM KCR was simply trotting out a well-rehearsed drama. “We don’t want all these dramas. KCR should purchase paddy from every farmer of the State. He need not spend anything from his pocket. The State government has to spend Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 crore from its Rs 2.50 lakh crore budget.

Thanks to the Centre and State, agricultural activity in the district had been severely damaged, said Revanth to the massive crowd. Sugar factories had been closed, there was no turmeric board, crops like red jowar were totally neglected, he said.

‘What is KLIS for?’

The State Congress chief wondered why the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) had been built if the government could not stand by its own farmers.

However, CM Chandrasekhar Rao had earned Rs 2 lakh crore since the time he came to power. But people were no longer willing to trust him or his promises, said Revanth. People had elected Congress candidate J Surendar as an MLA but he had sold himself out to the TRS. This time, voters would teach Surendar a lesson and vote for the Congress, enthused the TPCC chief.

TPCC working president Mhd Azharuddin, MLA Seethakka, senior leader Mhd Shabbir Ali, former Congress MP Suresh Shetkar, V Subhash Reddy, DCC president Kilas Srinivas, K Madanmohan Rao and other Nizamabad leaders were also present.