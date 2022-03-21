STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana state to emulate Maharashtra model, grow bananas: Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy

On the third day of the State government delegation’s tour of Maharashtra on Sunday, he said that farmers from Telangana would be sent to the region, to learn the intricacies of banana cultivation. 

S Niranjan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Impressed with the way bananas are being cultivated by farmers in 1.25 lakh acres across Jalgaon district in Maharashtra, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has said that the model would be replicated in Telangana as part of crop diversification policy of the State government.

The delegation visited Jain Micro Drip Irrigation and Plastic Works, the world’s largest tissue-culture lab and nursery, onion seed production units in Jalgaon and met Ajit Jain, MD of Jain Irrigation Systems.  Reddy invited Jain to establish a peanut butter unit in TS, assuring all cooperation.

