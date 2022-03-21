‘Will get son to surrender if he was driving the car’, admits Bodhan MLA Mohd Shakil Aaamir

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Bodhan MLA Mohd Shakil Aaamir has admitted that his son Raheel Aamir was present in the car that killed a toddler and injured four others at Jubilee Hills on March 17. However, he claimed that it was his nephew who was driving the car at the time of the mishap.

The MLA, who is currently in Dubai, spoke to TNIE over the phone on Sunday. “If my son Raheel was driving the car, I will make him surrender before the police. But, my son did not drive the car. Accident is not a big crime and it did not happen due to negligence or rash driving,” the MLA said.

He also questioned whether the police have registered a case against all the passengers in the event of a car accident. Terming the incident “painful”, he said he had directed his cousin to ensure financial assistance and medical aid to the victims. The legislator said some people are giving over importance to the incident as he is a ruling party MLA. “I will attend TRS legislature party meeting on March 21,” he said.