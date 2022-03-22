3 Telangana districts bag awards for reducing TB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite two waves of the pandemic impacting the state, the State Tuberculosis division has managed to fetch three awards for its yearly performance. The “bronze” awards were given by the Central TB division to three districts in the State for seeing a 20% reduction in cases from the baseline. The awards were bagged by Nizamabad, Khammam, Bhadrachalam. While Nizamabad has seen a nearly 40% decline, Khammam and Bhadrachalam have seen a 20% decline. These three TB officers will be awarded in New Delhi on March 24 on occasion of World TB Day and given a `2 lakh cash prize.