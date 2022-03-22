3 Telangana districts bag awards for reducing TB

HYDERABAD: Despite two waves of the pandemic impacting the state, the State Tuberculosis division has managed to fetch three awards for its yearly performance. The “bronze” awards were given by the Central TB division to three districts in the State for seeing a 20% reduction in cases from the baseline. The awards were bagged by Nizamabad, Khammam, Bhadrachalam. While Nizamabad has seen a nearly 40% decline, Khammam and Bhadrachalam have seen a 20% decline. These three TB officers will be awarded in New Delhi on March 24 on occasion of World TB Day and given a `2 lakh cash prize.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
ED attaches assets of firm owned by brother-in-law of Maharashtra CM
India will be looking for a solid captain for future in this IPL edition: Ravi Shastri
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny found guilty on new embezzlement charges
8 charred bodies recovered from burnt houses in Bengal village, 11 arrested
Rajya Sabha witnesses two adjournments over fuel price hike
NPF joins Manipur cabinet, triggers ministry hope for other BJP allies