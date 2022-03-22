STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Custodial torture: Amicus curiae appointed by Telangana High Court

The amicus curiae is permitted to inspect the report which was submitted by the Principal District Judge, Warangal to the bench in a sealed cover.

Published: 22nd March 2022 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday appointed Senior Counsel L Ravichander as amicus curiae to look into the alleged harassment and torture meted out to Banya, husband of Bhukya Kamalamma and her family members, who were allegedly involved in a murder case. The amicus curiae is permitted to inspect the report which was submitted by the Principal District Judge, Warangal to the bench in a sealed cover. The court issued notices to all respondents and adjourned the matter to April second week.

