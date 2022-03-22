No early polls, so much more to do, says Telangana CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ruled out early elections to the State Assembly, despite the fact that his actions point to the contrary like the announcement to fill more than 60,000 jobs and renewed vigour with which he is lashing out at the BJP. The present Assembly has time till December, 2023.

Replying to a question at a news conference here on Monday, Rao said that there was no question of a mid-term election to the Assembly. “I have a lot more to do. I have to complete projects like Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigaiton Scheme. Why would I go for early polls,” he asked.

He, however, said he had commissioned survey of popular opinion in 30 Assembly constituencies in the State and the results were overwhelming in favour of the TRS. “Of the 30, the TRS would win 29 hands down. At this rate, the party would win anywhere between 95 and 105 seats in the 119-member Assembly,” he said.

He said he is not so gung-ho about padayatras. “Padyatras are old hat. They do not serve any purpose now. I will not go on a padayatra,” he said, taking a jibe at the BJP president Sanjay Kumar’s upcoming padaytara in the State.