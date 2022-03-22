STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Bodhan bandh passes off peacefully

Nizamabad Police Commissioner KR Nagaraju said that police had registered non-bailable cases against 12 persons involved in the clashes.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The bandh call given by several Hindu organisations passed off peacefully in Bodhan town on Monday. A majority of shops and other establishments remained closed. The bandh was called after BJP workers were lathicharged by police who also used tear gas to disperse activists clashing with another group over the installation of the Shivaji statue. Police did not allow any processions and gatherings by imposing Section 144 in the town. TSRTC buses continued their services including interstate services. 

Police arranged pickets at 20 places and supervised security. Political leaders were not allowed to enter Bodhan. They conducted a rally in the town urging people to cooperate with the police to maintain law and order. Additional DG Y Nagireddy, North zone IG Kamal Hasan Reddy supervised the situation. Nizamabad Police Commissioner KR Nagaraju said that police had registered non-bailable cases against 12 persons involved in the clashes. Overall, 210 people were put under preventive arrest. 

