Telangana CM slams BJP for promoting Kashmir Files

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday took the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to task for promoting The Kashmir Files which according to him was nothing but a “blatant attempt to sow seeds of communal strife”.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan here, the Chief Minister wondered what purpose the movie would serve except for exacerbating communal animosities. “The BJP is selling Hindu dharma for gaining votes which is highly reprehensible,” the CM pointed out.

He said even Kashmir Pandits were disapproving of the BJP using the issue for political gain. “I have video clips of Kashmir Pandits denouncing the intentions of the BJP,” the CM said opining that movies in The Kashmir Files genre should never be encouraged as they foment communal passions and divide the society.

He wondered why states where BJP was in power should give leave to its employees to go and watch the film unless it had ulterior political motives behind it. “How come the BJP was not thinking of other files like irrigation files or industrial files or economic files. Why is it thinking of only The Kashmir Files,” he asked.

Peace brings investments

He said during the height of the Telangana movement, the TRS had called for Sakala Janula Samme and not Hindu Janula Samme or Christian Janula Samme. “We want peaceful coexistence of people of all faiths. Do you want a Hyderabad always on the boil or one where peace reigns,” he asked. If there is peace, investments would flow in, providing job opportunities, the CM stated.

He argued that as BJP was toeing the line of dividing the society by inflaming communal passions, foreign investments are not flowing in. “There was a huge shift of capital from China in the recent times. But nothing came to India, all because of the BJP’s communal agenda,” he said.

