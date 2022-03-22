STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana intermediate education board opens control room to help students for practical exams

TSBIE Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel has informed that both managements and students can utilise the control room to clear their doubts regarding the practical examinations.

Students, exams, classes, education

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the practical examinations for both first and second year intermediate students scheduled to begin on March 23, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has set up control rooms to assist the students. The examinations will end on April 8. TSBIE Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel has informed that both managements and students can utilise the control room to clear their doubts regarding the practical examinations. The control room will be open from 8 am to 8 pm.

