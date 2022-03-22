STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Water Board completes Yadadri sewage treatment plant construction

It will treat the garbage from the town, temple, surrounding areas

Godavari River

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ SIDDIPET: The construction of a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), with a capacity of 2.4 million litres per day (MLD), meant for the treatment of waste generated from the Yadadri temple has been completed, officials said. It will begin functioning soon.The seven-day Vedic rituals for the reopening of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple began on Monday. The temple will be opened to the public on March 28. 

During his visit to the temple, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced the setting up of an integrated underground solid waste disposal system along with the construction of the STP for Yadgirigutta municipality, temple and its precincts. He wanted the temple surroundings to be developed in a way that would signify devotion, peace and serenity.

The State government entrusted the task of STP construction to the Water Board. Before, the generated sewage was being let into the nalas without being treated.  The STP was constructed on the Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) land.

HMWS&SB officials told Express that the STP was constructed at a cost of `17 crore. New technologies such as the Moving Bed Bio Reactor (MBBR) technology followed by MBR technology with UV treatment have been installed.

Godavari waters reach Gandi Cheruvu on Monday; (top) The Sewage Treatment Plant set up on the YTDA premises in Yadadri

The adopted technology consists of components like inlet chamber, coarse screen chambers, raw sewage sump, stilling chamber, grit removal system, equalisation tanks, anoxic tanks, MBR tanks, UV system, blower room, sludge digesting system and a laboratory.

Godavari waters reach Yadadri via Baswapur 

Godavari waters released on Saturday from the Mallannasagar project reached the Gandi Cheruvu near the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Monday.Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Saturday, had released the Godavari waters into Haldi vagu in Siddipet and Kudavelli of Medak districts. On the same day, water was released to Baswapur Canal in Turkapally mandal. 

Irrigation Department officials said that Godavari waters would be diverted to the Gandi Cheruvu at Yadadri whenever required, regardless of the rainy season, and added that the government was taking steps to make Gandi Cheruvu a popular tourist destination.

MLA releases water

On Monday, Aleru MLA G Sunita released water to Gandi Cheruvu at Baswapur and performed special puja. Irrigation Department officials have constructed an 8-km-long open canal and a 2-km-long pipeline to divert the water to Gandi Cheruvu, which is 10 km away from Baswapur

