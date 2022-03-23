STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BCCI ‘asked’ to probe Hyderabad Cricket Association

The BCCI alerted the AG's office and the auditor in whose name the email was sent, confirmed that it was fake. 

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An email, purportedly sent by an auditor from the Auditor General’s office to the BCCI alleging discrepancies in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), has been described as ‘fake’.  

The email alleged that there are discrepancies and differences in the final audit submissions to the BCCI regarding the accounts of the HCA and asked it to verify the functions in the HCA.

The BCCI alerted the AG’s office and the auditor in whose name the email was sent, confirmed that it was fake. There is still no clue as to who could have sent the fake email to the BCCI. 

