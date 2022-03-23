Callaway comes calling to Telangana, as does Fisker

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s visit to the US has landed investments from two leading international companies while Qualcomm has come forward to open its office in Hyderabad in October. US electric automaker Fisker is one of them. It is all set to establish an IT and Digital Development Centre in Hyderabad.

The company, which has been in talks with the Telangana government for some time, has made the official announcement.

Rama Rao met Fisker CEOs Henrik Fisker and Gelleta Fischer at the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles. He told Fisker’s representatives that Telangana will soon become a destination for the electric vehicle industry.

Henrik Fischer said that though they considered many countries and other States in India to set up their IT and Digital Development Centre, it was the industrial-friendly and transparent policies of Telangana which led to their decision to set up the centre in Hyderabad. The development centre will provide employment to 300 tech professionals in the automotive and software sectors.

Earlier in the day, Callaway, one of the world’s biggest golf equipment companies with an annual revenue of $3.2 billion, announced that it will establish a DigiTech Centre in Hyderabad. The centre, which will initially employ 300 software professionals, will deal with data analytics and IT backend support for their global operations.

Qualcomm to set up 2nd largest office in Hyd

Qualcomm, an international giant in software, wireless technology and semiconductor sectors, has announced that it will soon open its second largest office in Hyderabad. It will invest Rs 3,904.55 crore in various phases. The company said that it would invest heavily in Hyderabad in the next five years, creating 15.72 lakh sq.ft office space and 8,700 jobs.