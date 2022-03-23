EAMCET in Telangana from July 14, ECET on July 13

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eamcet in Telangana will be conducted on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20 while ECET will be held on July 13.

Releasing the schedule of the entrance tests here on Tuesday, Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the respective conveners will release a detailed notification along with details of the registration fee and other details for the application of aspirants.

Sabitha said that for the engineering streams, Eamcet will be held on July 18, 19 and 20 and for agriculture, it will be held on July 14 and 15. The tests will be conducted at 105 centres under 23 regional centres across the State.

Earlier, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman Prof R Limbadri chaired a review meeting regarding the various entrance exams to be held in the State.