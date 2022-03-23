Farmers will soon revolt against KCR over paddy, predicts Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of deriving sadistic pleasure from the suffering of farmers by not cooperating with the Centre in paddy procurement for Rabi. He again made it clear that the Centre has no problem in procuring raw rice from the State.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday, Sanjay warned that farmers would revolt against the ruling party soon as they are well aware of “Rao’s hypocrisy”.

Rubbishing the Chief Minister’s prediction of winning 95 to 105 seats in the next Assembly elections, Sanjay commented that if ‘5’ was removed, the remaining numbers (9 and 10) would be the number of seats the TRS would win.

Taking about Rao’s new demand of delivering paddy to the Centre without milling it, he questioned why he had not raised this proposal all these months.

“Why did you give in writing to the Centre that you would not deliver parboiled rice from this Rabi season? When all the States responded positively at the civil supplies meeting on February 5 in Delhi, why didn’t you give estimates of Rabi paddy production and instead informed the Centre that you were not procuring paddy? Why did you announce that paddy procurement centres will not be opened this Rabi and why are you doing this drama now,” Sanjay asked.

“If you have a problem with the Centre on any issue you can take it up on a different platform, but why punish farmers?” he stated.

Sanjay also lashed out at Rao for his comments on ‘Kashmir Files’ movie, advising the latter to see, listen and feel the movie, or sit at home. “Very soon ‘Old City Files’ and ‘Razakars Files’ will be released,” he claimed. The BJP MP also claimed that attempt to murder cases under Section 307 of the IPC were filed against 70 BJP workers in Bodhan and Sircilla in the past few days and they were lodged in jail “as KCR couldn’t take on the BJP in a fair fight”.

Criticising Rao for claiming credit for evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine, he said that it was only after BJP had responded to complaints from students who had arrived in New Delhi but were not being flown to Hyderabad that the State government had scurried to arrange their flight tickets.