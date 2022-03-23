Former public prosecutor held in Hyderabad for attempt to murder 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police arrested a former public prosecutor, Banala Ajay Kumar, under the Indian Arms Act and attempt to murder charges at Vanasthalipuram police station for allegedly trying to kill his wife and children using his licenced firearm.

The gun seized from the accused

The arrest, which was made on Sunday, came to light on Tuesday. Police had also seized an RFI pistol 0.32, MK-II No-218127060, along with three rounds of live ammunition and one vegetable knife from the accused. His licence will be cancelled following due procedure, said K Purushotham Reddy, ACP Vanasthalipuram.

Ajay, 47, obtained arms license in 2021, and purchased the gun and ammunition for self protection from Rajadhani Armoury valid throughout Telangana. Ajay, who hails from Mahbubnagar, came to Hyderabad in 1993. After completing his BA (LLB), he started his practice. He lived with his wife Ramadevi and two children.

In 2004, he was appointed as the Additional Public Prosecutor of the Telangana High Court till 2010. After completion of his term, he started his private practice at Nampally court. In 2018, he was again hired as Additional Public Prosecutor at Nampally court till 2021.

Meanwhile, he got addicted to alcohol and developed other bad habits. He would return home in a drunken state, create nuisance, and quarrel with his wife and children. He also used to beat them and threaten them.

His wife and children urged him to change his behaviour, but he did not like their advice. Angry with his family members, he decided to kill them. Police found that in the past, on two occasions Ajay threatened his daughter with a gun and harassed family members.

On Saturday night too, Ajay started a quarrel with them and threatened his daughter with the gun. His son tried to rescue her, but the accused then aimed the gun at his son. His wife somehow managed to snatch the gun from him. After that the accused picked up a knife from the kitchen and attempted to kill his son. However, his wife and kids managed to escape and approached the police. He was arrested and sent to judicial remand on Sunday, said ACP Purushotham.

Prey to vices

He got addicted to alcohol and other bad habits. He would return home in a drunken state, create nuisance, and quarrel with his wife and children. He also used to beat them and threaten them. His wife and children urged him to change his behaviour, but the he did not like their advice

