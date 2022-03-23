Illegal sand mining: Telangana HC issues notice to Collectors  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Division Bench of Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, issued notices to the TS Irrigation Department Principal Secretary, District Collectors of Yadadri-Bhuvangiri, Suryapet, and Assistant Director Mining Bohngir, and directed them to respond to the notices within six weeks, duly furnishing reasons for not taking action against people involved in illegal sand mining in the districts.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili heard PIL filed by Vorsu Mallesh and eight others from Chinnapadishal village, Addagudur mandal, Yadari Bhongir Distrcit seeking directions to the District Collector and the Director Mining to restrain people form illegal sand mining near Kikkeru vagu flowing in Survey No.403 of Janakipuram village and Chirragdu village, Addagudur mandal and Tatipamula village in Tirumalgir mandal of Suryapet Distrct.