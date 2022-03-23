STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revanth will get a real shocker in the coming days, says Jagga Reddy

Emphasising that this was between him and Revanth, the MLA said that the decision did not come as a surprise for him while warning that he would present a real shocker to Revanth soon.

Published: 23rd March 2022 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 04:11 AM

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after being stripped of the party’s organisational responsibilities, including the post of TPCC working president, Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy on Tuesday described it as the fallout of continued smear campaign against him by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s followers. 

Emphasising that this was between him and Revanth, the MLA said that the decision did not come as a surprise for him while warning that he would present a real shocker to Revanth soon.

Jagga Reddy alleged that even other senior leaders, including MLA D Sridhar Babu, were now exposed to the campaign taken up on social media targeting ‘loyalists’. 

“Even former PCC chief V Hanumantha Rao was targeted after he met Health Minister T Harish Rao, with rumours being floated that he would join TRS shortly. At this age, why would he shift loyalties? Moreover, he is not a person who would be running after wealth,” Jagga Reddy told reporters at the Assembly premises. 

Meanwhile in Delhi, senior Congress leaders including MLAs Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Sridhar Babu and former MP Hanumantha Rao, who were supposed to get the appointment of AICC chief Sonia Gandhi faced disappointment. Even AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi remained out of reach. They are likely to meet other top leaders of the party. 

Besides them, Congress MPs including Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, N Uttam Kumar Reddy as well as Revanth Reddy are already present in Delhi. Revanth will be hol-ding a meeting with AICC (Telangana) in-charge Manickam Ta-gore along with AICC general secretary (Org) KC Venugopal to present his side of the story. Meanwhile, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy refuted news reports that he was quitting the party. 

T Jagga Reddy Revanth Reddy
