TRS issues privilege notice against union minister Bishweswar Tudu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS MPs on Wednesday submitted a notice for moving privilege motion under rule 222 against Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu for misleading the Lok Sabha in an answer to unstarred question on March 21 pertaining to Telangana's proposal for increasing the quantum of the reservation to ST groups.

"In his answer to the question, the Minister denied that there was any proposal by Telangana on the issues to reservations to STs. The Telangana government not only made proposals for an increase of reservations but also passed a Bill (No 6 of 2017) increasing the reservations to STs from 6.8 per cent to 10 per cent and sent it to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in fact, gave its consent through a letter on December 18, 2017, on the issue of an increase of reservations to STs. This tantamounts to breach of privilege of the Members," the TRS MPs in their privilege motion notice. As many as nine TRS MPs including the TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao submitted the notice to Lok Sabha Speaker today.