Utilise CAMPA funds to boost greenery: Telangana Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Telangana leads the country in effective utilisation of CAMPA funds, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday underlined the need to focus on taking up massive plantation drive in urban forests, particularly in the surrounding districts of Hyderabad.

Somesh Kumar was addressing the 8th steering committee meeting of Telangana Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (Telangana CAMPA) at the BRKR Bhavan.

Somesh Kumar directed forest officials to set up state-of-the-art nurseries in five different locations in the State to have the desired impact. After extensive capacity building and field exercise by all field officers, a Forest Rejuvenation Action Plan for all 1769 forest blocks was prepared with forestry interventions as per the ‘Jungle Bachao - Jungle Badhao’ call given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.