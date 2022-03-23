STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Utilise CAMPA funds to boost greenery: Telangana Chief Secretary

Somesh Kumar directed forest officials to set up state-of-the-art nurseries in five different locations in the State to have the desired impact.

Published: 23rd March 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Telangana leads the country in effective utilisation of CAMPA funds, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday underlined the need to focus on taking up massive plantation drive in urban forests, particularly in the surrounding districts of Hyderabad. 

Somesh Kumar was addressing the 8th steering committee meeting of Telangana Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (Telangana CAMPA) at the BRKR Bhavan. 

Somesh Kumar directed forest officials to set up state-of-the-art nurseries in five different locations in the State to have the desired impact.  After extensive capacity building and field exercise by all field officers, a Forest Rejuvenation Action Plan for all 1769 forest blocks was prepared with forestry interventions as per the ‘Jungle Bachao - Jungle Badhao’ call given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar CAMPA funds
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp