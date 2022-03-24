STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhoiguda godown fire: Timely response of firefighters prevented blaze from spreading

The building in which fire broke is distributed into three portions containing the scrap godown, wooden works unit and another godown having a large number of used cars. 

Published: 24th March 2022 03:53 AM

Scenes from the fire accident in Bhoiguda in Secunderabad

Scenes from the fire accident in Bhoiguda in Secunderabad. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The swift response from the firefighters prevented the fire, which originated at a scrap godown in Bhoiguda, Secunderabad, from spreading and turning the entire locality into rubble. The entire dousing process lasted for three-and-a-half hours.

A fire personnel in action | RVK Rao

The first fire tender arrived at the spot in five minutes of being alerted. Seven other tenders joined the fire fighting operation. There are many timber depots and other small scale units dealing with inflammable material in the vicinity. As soon as the locals alerted the fire control room, a fire tender deployed at Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, the nearest location, rushed to the spot. Immediately after, fire tenders from different parts of the city also joined the operation.

The building in which fire broke is distributed into three portions containing the scrap godown, wooden works unit and another godown having a large number of used cars. The scrap godown has scraps of iron at the front, and also caustic substances, known for their highly combustible nature, in the rear portion. The firefighters were only able to initiate rescue operations after the police removed all the material from the front. The firefighters also prevented the fire from spreading to the area holding the wooden items.

