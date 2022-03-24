STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

FishInn to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Telangana

Manish Kumar, Chairman and CEO of FishInn took the decision at a meeting with IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in the US.

Published: 24th March 2022 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana IT & Industries Minister KT Rama with representatives of FishInn company. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Another huge investment has landed in Telangana. FishInn, an exporter of tilapia fishes in the world will be investing Rs 1,000 crore in the State.

Manish Kumar, Chairman and CEO of FishInn took the decision at a meeting with IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in the US.

He said the company has decided to develop a fully integrated freshwater fish culture system in the Sate of Telangana at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. The company will start world-class operations at the Mid Manair reservoir in Rajanna Sircilla.

Manish Kumar said the company will continue to operate in various sectors such as hatcheries, feed manufacturing, cage culture, fish processing and exports. "Company is likely to export about 85,000 metric tonnes of fish from the State every year once it starts full-scale operations," he added.

On this occasion, KTR said with this investment, the fishing industry in Telangana will get expertise of international standards. He said the investment would provide employment to about 5,000 people.

The company was advised to give preference to the Telangana youth, especially those who depend on the fisheries industry and the expatriates of Mid Manair. KTR has advised CEO Manish to use the skills they already have in fish farming.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FishInn Manish Kumar ktr KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp