Maharashtra farmers buying Telangana land due to 24x7 power, says Minister T Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday stated that farmers from neighbouring Maharashtra are investing in land in Telangana in view of the 24-hour power supply for agriculture. 

Published: 24th March 2022 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday stated that farmers from neighbouring Maharashtra are investing in land in Telangana in view of the 24-hour power supply for agriculture.“Maharashtra is supplying power to farmers for eight hours, that too in instalments. That is why they are buying lands along the borders with Telangana, drilling borewell and pumping water into their field,” Harish said. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a nursing college building in Siddipet constituency.

The Minister also participated in various functions where he said that earlier, there was BJP government in Maharashtra and now there is Congress-led government but both the regimes were unable to supply uninterrupted power to farmers in the region. “The schemes being implemented in Telangana cannot be seen anywhere else in the country,” Harish said. He said that massive public agitations would be held if the Union government does not buy Rabi paddy.

T Harish Rao Telangana land
