Minister KT Rama Rao highlights Telangana's growth in all sectors

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday met Peter Rawlinson, CEO & CTO, and James Hawkins, Senior Director of Engineering of Lucid Motors in San Jose. Lucid is an American electric vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Newark, California. During the meeting, Rama Rao positioned Hyderabad for their software development centre.

He later interacted with Om Nalamasu, CTO & Senior VP of Applied Materials in San Jose. Applied Materials is a global leader in materials engineering solutions for the semiconductor, flat panel display and solar photovoltaic cells.During the meeting, Rama Rao highlighted the industrial friendly policies of Telangana and positioned Hyderabad for R&D expansion, & component manufacturing.

At the Indian American Diaspora meet and greet programme in San Jose, the Minister launched the ‘Mana Ooru - Mana Badi’ portal. He appealed to the diaspora to become a part of the Mana Ooru - Mana Badi initiative by contributing through the portal (https://manaoorumanabadinri.telangana.gov.in/).

Rama Rao stated that the Telangana government was massively upgrading the educational infrastructure in the State. “Come, become a part of the Telangana government’s novel initiative to strengthen the education sector in the State,” he said. Under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme, the Telangana government is developing 26,000 government schools across the State with a budget of more than Rs 7,200 crore.

Rama Rao highlighted the TS-iPASS policy and stated that the State government is providing approvals within 15 days. “We have given out more than 19,000 clearances and raised more than Rs 2.3 lakh crore investment and created more than 1.6 million direct job potential in the region through TS-iPASS until now,” he pointed out.

The Minister highlighted that the installed power capacity had doubled in the past seven years. He said that 15 per cent of the power comes from renewable sources and Telangana is an environmentally conscious state. He added that the installed solar capacity has increased from 40 megawatts to 5000 megawatts.

Investors roundtable

Rama Rao also spoke at an exclusive investors roundtable to promote investments into the State. He explained how Telangana’s economy is growing at a rapid pace and said that Telangana is a classic example of how equitable growth can be achieved across sectors

