Rajiv Swagruha flats to go under hammer on March 24

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will conduct e-auction of Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlaguda in 15 clusters (32 towers) from 9 am to 12 noon on Thursday. Similarly, Rajiv Swagruha Apartment Towers at Khammam (8 towers) will go under the hammer on the same day from 2 pm to 5 pm for the builders to purchase and resell it to individuals.

The date and time for registration on MSTC portal and payment of EMD online for participation was extended for Bandlaguda clusters and Khammam towers. The bidders were advised to register and to make payment of EMD well in advance so as to avoid rush and any glitches.