Telangana chief secretary told to probe allegations made by student 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National Commission for Minorities has taken suo-moto cognisance of sexual harassment allegations made by a girl student of Telangana State Minority Residential School in Alair of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. Syed Shahezadi, Chairperson of National Commission for Minorities, visited the school and interacted with one of the girls, who had written an open letter on sexual harassment.

Observing that the allegations were serious in nature, Siddharth K Dev Verman, Secretary for the Commission, directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to conduct an inquiry by appointing senior district officers (Collector and SP), and submit action taken through a report to the Commission.

