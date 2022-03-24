STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana chief secretary told to probe allegations made by student 

Syed Shahezadi, Chairperson of National Commission for Minorities, visited the school and interacted with one of the girls, who had written an open letter on sexual harassment. 

Published: 24th March 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National Commission for Minorities has taken suo-moto cognisance of sexual harassment allegations made by a girl student of Telangana State Minority Residential School in Alair of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.  Syed Shahezadi, Chairperson of National Commission for Minorities, visited the school and interacted with one of the girls, who had written an open letter on sexual harassment. 

Observing that the allegations were serious in nature, Siddharth K Dev Verman, Secretary for the Commission, directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to conduct an inquiry by appointing senior district officers (Collector and SP), and submit action taken through a report to the Commission.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somesh Kumar Telangana chief secretary Sexual harassment
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp