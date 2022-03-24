STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC orders judicial probe into custodial torture claim

A bench of the High Court directed the District Principal and Sessions Judge, Nalgonda district, to conduct the judicial probe and submit a report within 60 days.

Published: 24th March 2022 04:02 AM

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday ordered a judicial probe into the allegation of custodial torture meted out by M. Lingam, the then Sub-Inspector of Atmakur-S of Suryapet and other police officers on Veera Shekar that led to the nervous system of the victim being damaged and his subsequent incapacitation. A bench of the High Court directed the District Principal and Sessions Judge, Nalgonda district, to conduct the judicial probe and submit a report within 60 days.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, was dealing with a PIL filed by advocate K Raghavendra Prasad seeking directions to the State government to pay compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to the victim who was allegedly tortured over suspicion of his involvement in a theft case. 

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the victim has become incapacitated and sought an order for better treatment, booking of criminal cases against the police officers responsible and to entrust the investigation to a SIT that will be monitored by the District Sessions Judge.After hearing the submission, the bench directed the victim to be present before the District Medical and Health Officer, Suryapet on March 28, 2022 who was asked to check his medical status.The case was adjourned to the first week of April.

HC dismisses writ petition against The Kashmir Files

Justice P Madhavi Devi of Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed a writ petition filed by Mohammed Sami Ullah Qureshi seeking a court direction to delete the controversial scenes from the film, The Kashmir Files. Petitioner contended that “the producer and the director in making, releasing and telecasting the controversial film, which shows that there was a mass murder of Kashmiri Pandits by Kashmiri Muslims due to which the community was compelled to migrate to other areas is not only inhuman, barbaric, high-handed but also comes under the purview of hurting the religious sentiments of Muslim community”.

The petitioner submitted that due to release of the controversial film there is every likelihood of spreading several riots in the country and may disturb the communal harmony and peace between the two communities. “It is just and necessary to take measures to stop of the said controversial film at the earliest by passing an injunction order by this court,” the petitioner said.After going through the petitioner contentions, Justice Madhavi Devi dismissed the writ petition at admissions stage.

